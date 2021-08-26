Kristen Stewart played Princess Diana – watch the first movie trailer online, video – cinema news

The first trailer for “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” is now available on Neon’s YouTube channel. The film was directed by Pablo Larrain, who directed the biopic “Jackie”

The trailer for the series “Spencer” was released with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana / Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

According to the plot, the movie “Spencer” takes place in the early 1990s. Princess Diana celebrates Christmas with the royal family while making the final decision about the divorce from her husband, Prince Charles, after years of betrayal on both sides.

The world premiere of the film “Spencer” will take place in the competition of the 78th Venice Film Festival September 3…

Note that the filmmakers previously published first movie poster… It shows Stewart in a chic white dress posing with his back to the camera.









Spencer movie poster starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana / Photo: instagram.com/neonrated

In addition to Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins and others starred in the film. The original screenplay was written by Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders). The soundtrack was produced by Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood.

