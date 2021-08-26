Thursday, August 26, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Kristen Stewart Presents Spite of Enemies at San Sebastian Film Festival




    Cinema


    8220



    Kristen Stewart presented the film "To spite the enemies" at the San Sebastian Film Festival

    Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart, 29, who starred in the political thriller Seberg, continues to present her new work at film festivals. She has already visited Venice, Toronto and Deauville with her, and now she has come to the San Sebastian Film Festival, which takes place annually in the Basque Country (Spain). Together with the director of the film, 47-year-old Benedict Andrews, she presented the film to journalists at a press conference and took part in a photo call.

    Kristen went to the photographers in white trousers and a leather jacket, worn over a striped shirt.

    Kristen Stewart
    Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart

    Critics reacted differently to the film, but most of them rated Stewart’s acting work as one of the best in her career. In Spite of the Enemies, Kristen played the American actress Jean Seberg, whose life the FBIs turned into hell. The actress got in touch with the left-wing radical organization “Black Panthers” and became the object of total surveillance.

    Benedict Andrews and Kristen Stewart
    Benedict Andrews and Kristen Stewart

    The film raised political issues, so not a single press conference dedicated to “To Spite the Enemies” is complete without them. In San Sebastian, Stewart said that in the modern world she is especially concerned about two issues: control over weapons and the problem of climate change on our planet.

    Kristen Stewart




    Kristen Stewart

    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    Variety

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us