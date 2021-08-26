Kristen Stewart Presents Spite of Enemies at San Sebastian Film Festival

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, 29, who starred in the political thriller Seberg, continues to present her new work at film festivals. She has already visited Venice, Toronto and Deauville with her, and now she has come to the San Sebastian Film Festival, which takes place annually in the Basque Country (Spain). Together with the director of the film, 47-year-old Benedict Andrews, she presented the film to journalists at a press conference and took part in a photo call.

Kristen went to the photographers in white trousers and a leather jacket, worn over a striped shirt.



Critics reacted differently to the film, but most of them rated Stewart’s acting work as one of the best in her career. In Spite of the Enemies, Kristen played the American actress Jean Seberg, whose life the FBIs turned into hell. The actress got in touch with the left-wing radical organization “Black Panthers” and became the object of total surveillance.



Benedict Andrews and Kristen Stewart

The film raised political issues, so not a single press conference dedicated to “To Spite the Enemies” is complete without them. In San Sebastian, Stewart said that in the modern world she is especially concerned about two issues: control over weapons and the problem of climate change on our planet.







