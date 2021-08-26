Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel and others in the trailer for the action movie “Underwater”

Kristen Stewart

29-year-old Kristen Stewart chooses heroines not timid. In Underwater, directed by William Eubank, her character has to face a deep-sea monster. Images from the new film with her, Vincent Cassel, TJ Miller and other actors are already being discussed online.

The 20th Century Fox film company has presented a trailer for the action-packed project on its YouTube channel. A team of scientists descended to a depth of 13 kilometers survives an earthquake. However, this is not the worst thing that the heroes will face at the research station.



Vincent Cassel I’ve never done a movie of this magnitude, long and hard as hell. I would have seen how each of us would behave in such circumstances. They show the best and worst qualities of a person … The actors had to wear very heavy costumes. We couldn’t move. And I do not like to be constrained in movement, I hate the limited space, in addition, I am not the best swimmer. I think none of the actors, with the exception of Vincent Cassel, really knew what he was getting himself into, – Kristen Stewart told about the shooting to Entertainment Weekly magazine, which published footage from the movie “Underwater”.

The thriller by William Eubank will be released in Russia on January 9, 2020.







