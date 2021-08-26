Kylie Jenner was suspected of pregnancy on the nails: Personalities: Values: Lenta.ru

Fans suspected the TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner of being pregnant with an old manicure. The photo and corresponding user comments appeared on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, August 11, the celebrity posted a series of pictures in honor of her 24th birthday. In the frames, she poses by a tangerine tree in a knitted tight-fitting olive-colored suit with a glass of wine in her hand. In addition, in the story, Jenner showed subscribers her french manicure with bright nail tips.

Fans questioned the relevance of the publication. Many noted that with the same manicure, the star appeared in the photo two months ago. “Kylie is pregnant. She never goes with the same manicure for more than a month. She has a belly now, and she doesn’t want to show it “,” Yes! She got this manicure on June 15th. Then she posted pictures in a similar way “,” Branch on Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday? Seriously? I will never believe, ”they said.









Kylie Jenner herself has not yet commented on these assumptions.

Earlier in August, fans drew attention to changes in the behavior and preferences of the businesswoman after analyzing her recent posts on Instagram. For example, according to subscribers, Jenner recently gave up alcoholic cocktails and raw fish sushi due to the fact that she was expecting a baby.

Kylie Jenner and her lover, rapper Travis Scott, are already raising their three-year-old daughter Stormi, who was born on February 1, 2018.