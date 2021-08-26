Lovelace with a child: what is known about the new boyfriend of Selena Gomez

After a series of unsuccessful romances: first with Justin Bieber, then with the musician The Weeknd, it seems that the singer put an end to her personal life. She stopped dating, and in an interview she began to admit that the status of a loner is closest to her.







“I like to go to my room at the end of the day and be alone there. Just me and my dog. I’ve been alone for two years now … But that’s fine with me. “

However, in the last month, Selena Gomez began to be noticed in the company of a new boyfriend – basketball player Jimmy Butler. We tell you what is known about their relationship.

Look at Jimmy Butler in our gallery.

Lover of unhealthy relationships

The main novel in the life of Selena Gomez happened with musician Justin Bieber. They were together from 2010 to 2018. Their relationship was quite violent: the lovers then parted, then converged again.

By the way, the main reasons for the breakup are Justin’s endless betrayals. The musician was often seen in the company of various models, one of which was Kendall Jenner. Selena initially ignored all the rumors, but then took them to heart and left her lover with a scandal, dedicating the song Heart Wants What It Wants to him.

Both Bieber and Gomez immediately plunged into a new relationship: Selena with the musician The Weeknd, and Justin with his future wife, Hailey Baldwin. It seemed that a happy streak had come in the lives of both artists – they were really happy with new partners. But memories of the past did not let go: at some point, Justin said that he wanted to return to his ex and even marry her. Bieber and Gomez left their beloved ones and got back together for a short time to part again.

After the end of this painful relationship, Justin caught harmony in life: today he is happily married to Hailey Baldwin, and prefers not to remember the past. Selena, on the other hand, threw out all the grievances against her ex-boyfriend in the new album, dedicating several songs to him. So, for example, on the track Look At Her Now you can hear: “It took several years for the tears to dry. But look at her now, look at her. “

Have a daughter

Jimi Butler is not only a successful basketball player (he plays for the Miami Heat NBA team), but also an experienced womanizer: in his piggy bank there are many novels with girls – and they all did not last more than a year. At one time he even dated Miley Cyrus, and this damn thing will shake anyone’s nerves.

Butler had a short affair with actress and model Shay Mitchell, who is known in the United States for her roles mainly in TV shows – she even played in the project “Big Little Lies” along with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

In 2019, Butler began to be noticed in the company of a different model – Caitlin Novak. She often appeared at basketball matches, they went to stellar events together, and Butler did not stop telling reporters how happy he was.

At the end of October 2019, Novak gave birth to Butler’s daughter. Due to the birth of his beloved, Jimmy even missed several matches. He later wrote on his Instagram: “Family is not just an important thing. This is everything for me. “

Nevertheless, despite the big words on social networks, Jimmy broke up with his beloved and began to go on dates with Selena Gomez.

Don’t rush things

So far, Jimmy and Selena have gone on a few dates. According to friends of Gomez, the girl is in no hurry to rush things and is still looking closely at her boyfriend.

“She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She is in no hurry, “- said a source close to the star.

The insider concluded, “Selena focuses on what makes her happy and what she likes, whether it’s in a relationship or not.”

Given the basketball player’s past and his easy attitude towards girls, Gomez’s caution is warranted. It is unlikely that Selena wants another boyfriend of her to go to the side.