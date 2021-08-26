Megan Fox Loses Mansion Lawsuit Against Manager Brad Pitt

Actress Megan Fox has agreed to settle a $ 5 million lawsuit against manager Brad Pitt for $ 100,000. Three years ago, she claimed that Cynthia Pett-Dante had sold her a “moldy” mansion in Malibu. Living in it provoked the appearance of “chronic migraines” and stress in the actress.

As it became known to The Daily Mail, Megan Fox claimed that the mansion bought for $ 3.3 million was infected with mold, the plumbing was leaking, and at least $ 500,000 had to be paid for repairs. The court ruled in Pett-Dante’s favor and granted her summary judgment motion. The manager offered to pay $ 100,000 in compensation. Megan Fox embraced the Olive Branch financially, even though her needs were much more serious initially.









Judge David Soleto pointed out that the actress ignored the advice of her real estate lawyer Joseph D’Onofrio, who called the purchase of the house “reckless and risky.” Megan Fox admitted that she had not read important e-mails and reports on the results of the examination of the mansion, warning him of problems.

She stated that she does not read such documents because she “pays other people to read them, tell them what is written in them, and give advice.”

The protracted legal battle resulted in huge legal costs on both sides. Especially Megan Fox, who also sued 16 parties to the deal. This means that the compensation received is likely to be absorbed by her legal costs.

Megan Fox admitted that she really wanted to buy this mansion because it was the only house in Malibu that she could afford. The actress really wanted her children to go to a new school there.

So, despite the lawyer’s warning, Megan Fox decided to buy a house. She later sued her own human rights defender. The actress claims that she got so sick because of the mold that she had to see a holistic doctor and a Hollywood acupuncturist.

Previously, Megan Fox already had housing problems. In 2014, she bought Bing Crosby’s four-bedroom, six-bathroom home on Toluca Lake for $ 3.35 million. According to her, the interior designer destroyed the mansion to the point that it had to be sold for $ 2.6 million. At this time, the actress was on the set.

The actress now lives in a rented apartment in Cabasas with her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. She pays 15 thousand dollars a month for it. The house in Malibu is still humid.

At the end of June 2021, Megan Fox admitted that she is bisexual. According to her, she realized this 20 years ago. Nothing is known about the actress’s novels with women. She was married to actor Brian Austin Green for 16 years.