Mila Kunis: pregnant and beautiful

In June, it became known that the couple was expecting their second child.

Exactly two years ago, the daughter of 33-year-old actress Mila Kunis and 38-year-old Ashton Kutcher was born. In June, a representative of the couple said that Mila was pregnant for the second time, and last week it became known that Kunis and Kutcher were expecting a boy: “They, of course, say they will be happy with another daughter, although they dreamed of a son,” the source said. publication Life & Style, – reports peopletalk.

By the way, Mila was recently noticed on the street in a white striped dress, and it seems that she will give birth very soon – the actress’s tummy is outstanding.

Recall that Mila and Ashton have been together since 2012, but got married only a year ago. And in June it became known that the couple was expecting a second child.