Natalie Portman with her daughter Amalia on a walk in Sydney: new photos

Natalie Portman with her daughter Amalia

Natalie Portman, 39, was caught by reporters yesterday while walking through the Rose Bay area of ​​Sydney. The star was accompanied by her three-year-old daughter Amalia. Together they first walked through the park, then looked into several small shops, and then sat down in a cafe, where the little girl enjoyed ice cream with pleasure.

For a walk on a warm and sunny day, Natalie opted for boyfriend jeans, a black T-shirt and white Nike sneakers. The actress complemented her relaxed look with a straw hat and sunglasses.

It is worth noting that with this public appearance, Portman finally dispelled the rumors about her third pregnancy (or still not?). We will remind, talk about pregnancy Natalie Portman began in mid-July. Then the star got into the lenses of reporters in a loose-fitting dress, after which many journalists and fans got the impression that the actress was expecting a baby. In early October, Natalie was again photographed by the paparazzi: this time on the beach and in a swimsuit. However, even then, fans still had doubts about the pregnancy of the star.

By the way, the actress recently started filming a new film “Thor: Love and Thunder” (for this very reason Natalie is now in Australia). The star flew to the shooting not only accompanied by her daughter, but also with her husband Benjamin and nine-year-old son Aleph.







