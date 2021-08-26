Over the past three weeks, $ 309 million worth of Ethereum has been burned :: RBC.Crypto

Some of the transaction fees on the altcoin network began to be destroyed on August 5 after the release of the London update

More than 100,000 Ethereum worth $ 309 million have been burned since August 5, according to ultrasound.money, which tracks the destruction of coins on the altcoin network. The average burn rate per minute is 3.32 Ethereum.

In early August, the London update was released on the altcoin network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a certain number of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.







Most Ethereum has been destroyed since August 5 as a result of:

deals on the OpenSea NFT marketplace (14.1 thousand ETH);

internal transfers of altcoin (8.6 thousand ETH);

transactions on the Uniswap decentralized crypto exchange (7.3 thousand ETH).

Over the month, Ethereum has risen in price by 40%. On August 26, the altcoin is trading at $ 3.1 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 364.9 million, according to CoinGecko.

On August 24, it became known that the assets under the management of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust fund exceeded $ 10 billion, the Grayscale Management Company is one of the largest holders of Vitalik Buterin’s altcoin. It is gradually increasing Ethereum reserves: in February, for example, it increased its portfolio by 20 thousand ETH.

