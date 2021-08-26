plot, trailer, interview with Vasily Moskalenok

A few-minute video Vasily Moskalenko with cameraman Vladimir Kratinov was filmed during quarantine. All that talented filmmakers needed was a room of 14 square meters and the desire to make the first superhero film, Channel 24 reports.

Millions of people have appreciated the Apple-Man teaser and its plot. Here, the authors of the tape took into account many canons of superhero cinema. So, the Apple Man, by design, appeared as a result of a secret scientific experiment aimed at creating an army of super soldiers. Like his Marvel counterparts, he assembled his own team, which included Captain Cabbage, Cherry Girl, Pepperman, Super Cork and others. They all stood up to defend the Earth to thwart the enemy plans of the Cheeseburger Apocalypse.

Apple-Man: Watch the First Movie Trailer

After the insane success of the Apple-Man video on the network and on the Kickstarter website, for the first time, Jennifer Aniston liked the Ukrainian video. This caused quite a stir. What to expect from a full-length film and whether a Hollywood star will appear in it – director Vasily Moskalenko told Channel 24 exclusively.

Apple-Man’s debut trailer featured 12 characters that only you played. What can viewers expect from a feature film?

There will be no more one-man theater. It will be a full-length movie. After the success on Kickstarter, we had the opportunity to invite American actors, in particular Hollywood stars, to the project.



Vasily Moskalenko spoke about the filming of Apple-Man / Photo from the press service of the film

You do not hide that the purpose of the film is to call for healthy eating. Do you strictly adhere to the rules of a healthy lifestyle? And why did this particular theme inspire you to create the film?

I believe that the problem of malnutrition is very important in modern life. Worldwide, 11 million people die each year due to the consumption of unhealthy food. Therefore, we need to talk about this problem. But the statistics seem too boring to people, no one pays attention to the warnings of the Ministry of Health.

That is why I created the Apple-Man film to talk about an important problem in the language of a cinematic fairy tale.

I’m not a crazy healthy lifestyle fan. I can afford a glass of wine for the holidays, some sweets. But this is as an exception.

What you filmed during quarantine is incredible. This is a really high-quality video, diverse characters, a fascinating plot. How did you manage to realize your idea without leaving your home? What technologies did you use?

Nobody believed at all that we could shoot a full-fledged piece of art in an ordinary room with an area of ​​14 square meters. It was in my bedroom. Together with my friend, cameraman Vladimir Kratinov, we turned over my bed, pulled all the furniture out of the room, and covered the walls with black foil to achieve the necessary lighting. And, of course, the props – the apples that were in my refrigerator. It’s all (laughs).



Apple-Man: spectacular shots were created in an ordinary room / Photo from the press service of the film

I was especially surprised by my colleagues that we achieved a cinematic image without having any budget. In the USA, the creative approach to film production is highly valued.

You have now captured 25% of the footage. What are your impressions of filming Apple-Man?

Overall, the shooting went perfectly. When we filmed in a VR Production studio (which is a virtual scenery studio), colleagues developed a movable scenery that simulated a car falling from the 10th floor. It turned out so wonderful that when we were in the car, it seemed that it was actually falling down.

How Apple-Man is filmed: watch the video from the set

It is known that the shooting will take place in Kiev and Miami. Why did you choose America for filming?

Since we are planning to involve American actors in the filming, it is more economically profitable to shoot them in the United States, rather than take them to Ukraine. But there is a big problem – in California, there are now severe restrictions imposed due to quarantine. But in Florida, there are no such restrictions yet. Therefore, Miami is the perfect location for filming.









It was about the fact that Johnny Depp or Sylvester Stallone could star in the tape. How realistic is this?

My predecessor, director David Sandberg from Sweden, after his success on Kickstarter, managed to invite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael Fassbender to the film. Kickstarter is a very reputable platform, so absolutely everything is real.

Now we have several proposals from American studios, which propose to involve first-tier actors in the project. Now we are at the stage of negotiations, and the final casting will be announced in February.

Ideally, who do you see starring in the Apple-Man movie?

I would really like to work with Sylvester Stallone. I have an interesting story connected with him. Three years ago I was in Los Angeles and really wanted to show Slay one of my scripts.

I found out that Stallone went to a coffee shop in the Beverly Hills area, waiting for him to finally show up there. During the week, I came to the cafe every day. He never showed up, but I met Johnny Depp in this establishment.

It is well known that the video was the first of the Ukrainian works that interested Jennifer Aniston.

This is a nice bonus, but nothing more. This did not affect the Apple-Man film in any way.

Jennifer Aniston noted the film Apple-Man: watch the video

Is the appearance of Ivanna Onufriychuk in the second trailer somehow related to the like from Jennifer Aniston? Why did you decide to add a female character to the storyline?

Every feature film must have a wonderful female character. And as a director, I really enjoy creating heroic female film characters. Strong, bright, deep. Those who were supposed to remain in the hearts of the audience.

My goal is to create several legendary female characters throughout my career. Such as Maggie Fitzgerald, Ellen Ripley, Sarah Connor, Irene Adler.



Ivanna Onufriychuk on the set of the film by Vasily Moskalenko / Photo by the press service

The Apple-Man video has already captured the interest of international media. The film has even been compared to Marvel tapes. This has never happened in the history of Ukrainian cinema. Why do you think we haven’t made superhero films until now, because this is such a popular topic?

Classic superhero films are very big budget projects. Tens of millions of dollars. It is unrealistic to recapture such money for a Ukrainian project at the box office. There are many other factors, but this one is key.

This is why we have moved away from the classic concept of a superhero movie in the Apple-Man project. Apple-Man is primarily an allusion to the superhero blockbuster. This gives us a lot of room for experiments that do not require large expenditures.

Are you planning to add some special images to the film, which will be a kind of indication that this is a Ukrainian film? We are talking about graphic symbols inherent in Ukrainian culture, which are often used in art projects.

We are discussing this issue with the production designer. But the main thing that I would like to do is to declare beautiful shots of our country in the film. There are many amazing cultural monuments in Ukraine. As a director, I would like to show them to the whole world.



Film Apple-Man / Film Press Service Photo

What do you think Ukrainian cinema lacks to be popular not only in our country, but also in Hollywood?

Almost all Hollywood films are universal. They can be watched by viewers in the United States, as well as in Ukraine, South Korea, France, and so on. But Ukrainian films are created exclusively for our film market, this is a very niche cinema. Therefore, it is difficult for them to count on the interest of foreign audiences.

Are there already Ukrainian films that, in your opinion, are closest to Hollywood standards?

This is definitely Stanislav Kapralov’s thriller Let It Snow.