Project Galaxy Will Give $ 315M NFT to Dark Ethereum Supercoders | Blockchain24

The Shadowy Super Coder package offers $ 315 million in privileges to Ethereum NFT developers. Polygon, Alchemy, Gitcoin and other projects have contributed to this free package from Project Galaxy.

According to Decrypt, Project Galaxy has released The Shadowy Super Coder NFT Pack and announced that it will release Shadowy Super Coder for a total of $ 315 million for 110,000 Ethereum developers who meet certain criteria.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren hurt the feelings of some in the crypto community last month when she described blockchain developers as “a dark, faceless group of supercoders and miners.” Now, one of the NFT projects is using this moniker to try to stimulate the creation of even more NFTs with a host of perks and incentives for Ethereum developers.

The Shadowy Super Coder NFT package is a product of Project Galaxy, a startup that creates the infrastructure for creating and distributing NFTs, for example, for loyalty programs. The firm has teamed up with dozens of projects around the world to give away NFTs totaling $ 315 million. NFT will provide its owners with benefits such as subscriptions, tools and discounts on transaction costs for more than 110,000 Ethereum developers who meet certain criteria.

“Senator Warren came up with a brilliant name,” said Project Galaxy co-founder Harry Zhang. Initially, we just wanted to develop and reward this special Shadowy Super Coder NFT for everyone who contributed to this amazing ecosystem, but then we realized that we could help the developers by recreating something similar to the educational GitHub package. “

Polygon (MATIC), the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, offers 20,000 transactions to every eligible developer without charging gas fees (via rebate), while Alchemy’s blockchain development platform provides a range of benefits including a free trial and discounts. Another well-known name on the list, Gitcoin (GTC), will provide 50 GTC – its own token – to eligible developers who will join its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).









These are just a few of the benefits available to developers in a package that also includes contributions from other blockchain and development oriented projects such as Tenderly, Ankr, OneKey, Torus, QuickNode, PARSIQ, and Curvegrid. And yes, the package also includes a limited edition NFT that developers can keep for themselves.

“The crypto community immediately rallied around this idea, and we had a huge interest in the involvement of various partners,” Zhang said. We are proud to support developers who allow the rest of the world to take on the shoulders of giants. “

More than 110,000 Ethereum developers are eligible to qualify for Shadowy Super Coder for free, according to Project Galaxy. Any Ethereum address on which a smart contract was deployed by August 1, 2021 and in which this contract interacted with at least two different addresses can qualify for a package of benefits. A smart contract is a piece of code that follows set instructions and is the heart of decentralized apps, DeFi, and NFT collectibles.

DeFi belongs to a group of decentralized financial products that allow its users to trade, borrow and lend crypto assets without a third party intermediary such as a bank. An NFT is essentially a blockchain-backed receipt that proves ownership of a digital product and can be linked to images, video files, video game interactive elements, and more.

The NFT market grew sharply in early 2021, generating $ 2.5 billion in trading volume in the first half of the year.

And the NFT mania has recently reached new heights, however, leading marketplace OpenSea reported over $ 2.43 billion in volume in the last month, while top collections such as CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Art Blocks and crypto game Axie Infinity have set new records for trading activities. In the past week alone, renowned brands such as Visa, Budweiser and Arizona Iced Tea have acquired and promoted NFT collectibles.