Ripple Cites Viral Tweet On XRP Status In Legal Battle Against SEC | Blockchain24

Ripple cites a letter from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sent to a retail investor in an ongoing legal battle against a leading US regulator.

A Twitter user named “Frank” claims that after buying XRP, he contacted the SEC to see if he had purchased the securities.

In a viral tweet, the user shared a screenshot of the SEC’s response stating that as of October 2020, the regulator had not issued a ruling on the status of a digital asset as a security.

@Ripple @SEC_News @HesterPeirce I bought XRP in early 2018 and wasn’t sure if I bought the security because there was no decision yet. So I asked the SEC here for an answer to my concerns. Are they lying to me ???? #XRPCommunity @bgarlinghouse @BrianBrooksOCC @galgitron pic.twitter.com/qCMXTh9vNL – frank (@ frank14492100) December 24, 2020

Two months later, the SEC filed a lawsuit alleging that Ripple was offering XRP as an unregistered security.

Ripple is now linking to Frank's Securities and Exchange Commission filing in court. The San Francisco-based company uses this letter in relation to statements made by William Hinman, a former director of corporate finance at the SEC, who said he told a Ripple official that he viewed XRP as an unlisted security.









Ripple claims the email is proof that Hinman’s testimony is “refuted by the SEC’s own messages to the public.”

According to Ripple, Hinman’s description of the SEC’s early history with cryptoassets also shows why the SEC case is flawed.

This evidence, the documents presented – and possibly the documents to be presented when found as a result of the defendants’ petition – fatally refutes the SEC’s allegations that individual defendants acted recklessly by not recognizing the sale of Ripple XRP as an unregistered securities offering. at the time, securities experts at Mr. Hinman’s level (not to mention the full commission) themselves did not come to that conclusion, despite having studied the matter. ”

Lawyer James Philan, who is closely following the case, has mapped out key dates for the future.

Completion of the discovery process, which allows both parties to know what the other knows about the evidence in the case, is due to close on August 31st.