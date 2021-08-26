Ryan Reynolds did not introduce his wife to Brad Pitt on the set of Deadpool II

Recently, the Cinephile Club Instagram account reminded Deadpool fans that in the second part of the film, Brad Pitt appeared in the frame for a few seconds. The actor played the role of the Invisible Man, whom they decided to show briefly at the end of filming. He stayed on the site for only a few minutes and asked for a special reward for this. “Fun fact: Ryan Reynolds revealed that Brad Pitt asked for a cup of coffee for his cameo in the film, but that Ryan personally brought it to him,” the post says. Ryan said that he himself invited Brad to participate in the filming, and he immediately informed about his condition with a cup of coffee. “Thus, he made it clear that he is ready to participate free of charge. It was very nice, ”said the actor.

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively joked in the comments to the publication: “Wild … My husband did not invite me to the set that day.” The fact that she is not indifferent to Brad Pitt, Blake said more than once in interviews. In 2008, in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she said: “In my life, I have kissed only three people, not counting what was for film and television. I know I’m weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn’t hear this, or he’ll never marry me. ” After Lively’s jokes like this, it’s no surprise that Reynolds keeps her away from Pitt.









Ryan and Blake have been married since 2012 and have three children: James 5, Ines, 4, and Betty, 1 year old.

Author: Yana Shelekhova