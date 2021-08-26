Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Leonardo DiCaprio and others present their films in Toronto

Scarlett Johansson

A film festival is in full swing in Toronto – there are several screenings and press conferences every day, and a lot of stars wishing to present their new works have come to Canada.

So, yesterday there was a press conference dedicated to the film “The Goldfinch”, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated premieres of the season. The actress, who plays the central roles in the film, also met with the press – Nicole Kidman (she appeared in a Dior sweater and Chloe trousers) and Sarah Paulson (she preferred a total look from Burberry). Well, on the same evening, a new tape was shown – Kidman appeared on the red carpet in an elegant black dress with open shoulders from Chanel.

Nicole Kidman

Sarah Paulson Nicole Kidman and Sarah Paulson Nicole Kidman

Scarlett Johansson had a busy day yesterday. The actress presents two films with her participation in Toronto at once: the comedy-drama film “Jojo Rabbit” directed by Taika Waititi and the drama “Marriage Story” by Noah Baumbak. Scarlett recently presented her second film at the Venice Film Festival. At the Canadian premiere of this tape, Johansson appeared in a short draped dress from Oscar de la Renta, but “Jojo Rabbit” was presented in a glamorous shiny outfit from Rodarte.

Scarlett Johansson

He continues to promote his new film “To Spite Enemies” (Seberg), about the American actress Jean Seberg and Kristen Stewart. On Saturday, the festival premiered, and yesterday Stewart met with reporters at a press conference. In front of the public, she appeared in a pale yellow knit suit from Becand Bridge and boots from Dr. Martens. By the way, before the event, the paparazzi caught Kristen in the company of screenwriter Dylan Mayer, who is called the new lover Stewart. The women spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles, but it looks like Mayer is ready to accompany Kristen on trips.

Kristen Stewart









The weekend premieres also featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Dornan, Shailene Woodley, Tim Roth and other stars.

Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu

Leonardo DiCaprio

Shailene Woodley Jonah Hauer-King and Maya Hawke Gael Garcia Bernal Tim Roth Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan

Ellen Page Sarah Paulson Adam Driver Felicity Jones Eddie Redmayne