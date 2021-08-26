Selena Gomez retracts her Disney criticism

Теперь певица и актриса утверждает, что года, проведенные за работой над проектами детского канала, были лучшими в ее жизни.

Recently, more and more Disney Channel actors have expressed their very negative opinion about the period in their lives that they devoted to the channel’s projects. So, earlier Bella Thorne spoke about the complexity of the work and the numerous problems in the perception of herself and the world around her. Selena Gomez had similar words last month, but the Disney Channel star seems to be backing down. For example, the singer and former Wizards of Waverly Place young star gave up her highly ambiguous remarks about her first employer and said she was proud to work with Disney Channel.

The singer made headlines earlier this month when she revealed that she gave up her life by signing with Disney Channel.

“No, definitely not. I was looking forward to working on another show. And by the way, I’m more than proud of the work I’ve done with Disney Channel. In a sense, this experience shaped me in a certain way. “

The Monsters on Vacation 4 star, who portrayed Alex Russo on The Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012, added that she had no doubts about whether to return to work with Disney. Probably, such drastically changed comments of the actress and performer are connected with the fact that the premiere of the new Hulu series with Gomez in the lead role will start very soon, and Disney is the owner of this subsidiary platform.









Hulu’s Murders in One Building show is expected to kick off in 2022. Earlier, Gomez talked about the maturity of this new comedy project, and said that her role in the new show is strikingly different from the work she showed in “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”