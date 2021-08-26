Selena Gomez’s Boyfriend video: backstage video

Selena Gomez

The new video of 27-year-old Selena Gomez for the song Boyfriend, which premiered almost two weeks ago, has already managed to gain 25 million views on YouTube. Yesterday, the singer decided to tell how the shooting of the music video went.

Gomez admitted that during the filming she was very scared of … frogs: she did not immediately manage to work with these creatures.

Did I hurt her?

– She turned to the director after the frog screeched in her hands.





However, after several unsuccessful attempts to interact with these amphibians, Selena was able to find an approach to them.

I have never held a frog in my hands. I thought people were scared of them because of the texture of their skin, but they are actually very cute,

– Selena said and added that now she herself wants to have a frog.

According to the script of the clip, the star tries to find a boyfriend for herself, but then realizes that she is better off alone, so she turns each of her potential lovers into a frog. As fans of the star suggested, she dedicated her new song to her former lover – the singer The Weeknd. In the song, Gomez fans even found a reference to his composition Call Out My Name.

The star herself did not comment on these guesses, but in the new song she made it clear that she was ready for a new relationship, but she still cannot find a suitable candidate.









I need a boyfriend, but I keep getting stuck. Tell me, are there still good ones? I find the wrong ones all the time, but I keep wanting love

She sings.



