SORA Announces SubQuery Integration | Blockchain24

Today we are excited to announce an exciting new SubQuery project – SORA and Polkaswap. SORA has built a SubQuery project that pulls data from the SORA network to power mobile apps built on SORA and Polkaswap.io.

“SubQuery was chosen to improve the UX of using the SORA network. We used SubQuery to get and list external details, calculate fiat prices and APY liquidity pool. Our goal was to get transaction history and aggregated data for applications that work with the SORA network. “.

“SubQuery was the perfect solution for our needs because the application is easy to deploy. It’s easy to manage, easy to learn and develop, still well documented, has its own infrastructure with Github integration. SubQuery’s simple data structure provides quick access, supports GraphQL APIs for client applications, has a flexible configuration for parsing events, external images and blocks with additional filtering. Finally, the application is completely transparent to users, “- says the SORA development team.

Polkaswap is a leading DEX in the thriving Polkadot ecosystem and uses SubQuery to receive transfers, swaps that happen in Polkaswap, add or remove liquidity, fixed token price and APY for liquidity pools. SubQuery is already facilitating the development of the SORA and Polkaswap mobile app by reducing the time the team spends building custom server solutions, and the SORA team plans to expand their Polkaswap SubQuery project to better support Polkaswap in the future.









In this example, the command uses SubQuery to extract the total amount of XORs that are stored in each liquidity pool. This example also shows the current annual interest rate associated with each liquidity pool.

SORA uses SubQuery Projects to manage its project and update as needed. The indexing and querying services that the developers provide are fully managed by SubQuery and are provided to the Polkadot community for free in the SubQuery Explorer.

About SORA

SORA is building a global economic system with built-in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) tools under the democratic oversight of the SORA Parliament based on crypto sorting. The SORA network excels at providing tools for decentralized applications that use digital assets, such as atomic token exchanges, linking tokens with other blockchains, and creating programming rules related to digital assets.

About SubQuery

SubQuery is a data aggregation layer that will work between level 1 (Karura) blockchains and dApps. SubQuery allows dApp developers to explore and transform data on the chain to create intuitive dApps faster, without having to worry about creating or managing custom server data.

