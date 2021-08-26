stars caught in a lie by the hand

Even the rich and famous sometimes want to embellish their biography.

Angelina Jolie

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt was not known to anyone in the early 90s of the last century. During this time, she managed to play only in one film, which remained unnoticed by the American audience.

In order to somehow attract attention to herself, the young actress made a sensational statement – she declared herself a descendant of the indigenous people of America. This information was later denied by her father Jon Voight.

In his opinion, the star daughter simply sympathized with the Indians, so she tried to draw attention to their problem.

Justin Bieber

If now you can’t surprise anyone with staged fights, robberies and other scandals, remember at least the “attack” on Instasamka, then 10 years ago all this was a novelty, which was actively used by the young musician.

Once, after one of the concerts, Justin said that his personal belongings were missing. Allegedly, the artist’s haters stole his laptop and camera. Fans were dumbfounded by this news and waited for Bieber to find dirt on the Web.









But it turned out that all this was the PR-company of his new video for the song Beauty And A Beat. Surprisingly, the singer’s tactics worked, he attracted a lot of attention, and the term “drain” was first used on the Internet.

Nicole Scherzinger

The former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls decided to embellish her age a little when the girl band was at its peak. Diva simply “took off” from herself a couple of years that interfered with her.

Only in 2008 did she reveal the truth about her real age to fans. So the star just wanted to feel young and desirable longer, and now she is already 43 years old.

