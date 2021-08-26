The first trailer of the superhero epic with Angelina Jolie “The Eternals” was released

And here, in fact, he is – the first teaser trailer for the obviously pompous and slow fantasy epic “The Eternals”. It was staged by Chloe Zhao, a repeated champion of almost all film awards on the planet. And where Angelina Jolie played her first superhero role.

It is based on comics of one of the pillars of the drawn stories of Jack “King” Kirby (in the original they look absolutely grandiose for their times, of course).

We did not stint on the castes: in addition to Jolie, we will see Richard Madden and Keith Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, especially for the role of bodybuilding exhausted himself to a competitive form, Barry Keogan (Dunkirk, Chernobyl), Brian Tyree Henry and Lauren Ridloff (“Sounds of Metal”).

At the same time, three male characters from the comics, for the sake of the situation, were transformed here into women: Ajaka, Makkari and Sprite – they were played by Hayek, Ridloff and McKew.









The Eternals are a breed of genetically modernized superhumans, created five million years ago by the infinitely powerful race of celestials, and all this time secretly living on Earth and protecting its population from deviant monsters. However, Thanos’ demarches force the Eternals to eventually leave the closet, so to speak.

Russian premiere – November 4.

Original trailer: