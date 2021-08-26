The Harry Potter cinematic universe will be replenished with many films and TV series, there are details

The cinematic universe of “Harry Potter” will be replenished with many films and TV series, there are details

Judging by the words of the head of WarnerMedia, we are in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World for a long time!

Shot from the movie “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Keelar spoke at a recent investor conference about plans to expand the Harry Potter world. The most interesting details of his speech were shared by The Hollywood Reporter.



So, Kilar confirmed that HBO Max and Warner Bros. will release many exciting films and TV series:

“There’s this little thing called Harry Potter and it’s one of the most beloved franchises in the world. And we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with J.K. Rowling. I will say that a lot of funny and very potential things are expected. ”

Seems to be, sequels, prequels and spin-offs are planned. Although it is not yet expected that there will be a full-fledged continuation of the story of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). However, in the Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling there is still a play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”, which could well be filmed.

We will remind, earlier it became known that HBO Max will shoot a series based on “Harry Potter”. Fans already have ideas of what it might be about. And on July 14, 2022, a new spin-off “Fantastic Beasts 3” is expected.









