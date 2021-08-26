Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Joo Expresses His Optimistic Thesis on Dogecoin

Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu has outlined an optimistic thesis regarding Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE).

Speaking on the August 25 podcast on Game Theory of Cryptocurrency, Zhu stated that he is interested in DOGE because the meme coin has generated more interest from blue collar workers than any other cryptocurrency on the market.

During the interview, Zhu pointed to data from popular retail app Robinhood, which released its Q2 report earlier this month and reported that 62% of the firm’s second-quarter crypto revenue came from DOGE trading:

“The best way to understand DOGE, I think, is that if you look at Robinhood, which is sort of the most blue-collar style of cryptocurrency investing, DOGE is 60% of their cryptocurrency revenue. And cryptocurrency is 40% of Robinhood’s revenue, so Robinhood is basically a DOGE proxy. “

“This is what I think is now reflected, interestingly, on Coinbase. I mean, a few days ago, the volume of DOGE was higher than the volume of Ether. […] You know people want to trade DOGE. ”He added.

On July 19, it was reported that DOGE's daily trading volume reached nearly $ 1 billion in the second quarter, compared with the average daily trading volume of a favorite meme coin in the first quarter of $ 74 million.









The CEO of Three Arrows Capital emphasized that DOGE has “four times the brand awareness of Ethereum” in communities not very well versed in cryptocurrency, as he echoed Elon Musk’s view that DOGE is a “popular cryptocurrency.” emphasized that anyone can own “a whole amount of beer”, even “a person who drinks beer can understand this,” and the community is organically promoting this.

“If you just look on social networks, you look at Twitter, Instagram, DOGE – the only coin where you can see a woman who shows another woman and does not get paid for it, but does it only because she likes the coin,” he said. said.

You don’t need to be gigachi to own – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

While more sophisticated traders may steer clear of DOGE due to its meme-coin status and volatility, Zhu challenged the idea that “cryptocurrency must be serious” to succeed. He compared it to Ripple (XRP) , which most recently faced a lengthy litigation with the US Securities Commission, but grew by 36,000% in 2017.

“It kind of reminds me of XRP in the previous cycle, which is better in every way, because one, there is no Foundation that has a ton of it. There’s no reliance on an elaborate ‘banks using it for payments narrative.’ ”

“It’s simple. And it’s also honestly run, by the way. So there’s no risk that it will ever be considered a security, right? He added.