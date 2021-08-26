Tornado Cash Mixer Launches on Ethereum xDAI Sidechain | Blockchain24

According to Odaily, Tornado Cash, the Ethereum transaction mixing protocol to ensure anonymity, will support the Ethereum xDAI sidechain.

June saw the rollout of Tornado Cash smart contracts on Binance Smart Chain & Polygon. Following recommendations from community members on choosing new networks, Tornado Cash intends to add support for other sidechains and Layer 2.

Next stop – xDAI network

At this point, Tornado Cash is ready to be deployed on xDAI, the first Ethereum-based blockchain, USD-based stablecoins.

“In this sense, Tornado Cash contracts are ready to be concluded on the basis of xDai. They just need a little push from the community to deploy effectively, ”said the Tornado Cash developers in a post.

Tornado Cash + xDai Chain

With this deployment, Tornado Cash intends to expand its use by creating new pools to accept xDai, the stable cryptocurrency of the network. XDai owners will gain access to privacy using:

100 xDai pool;

1000 xDai pool;

10,000 xDai pool or

100,000 xDai pool.

By expanding the use of the protocol, Tornado Cash is committed to ensuring the privacy of xDai holders, attracting new liquidity providers to traditional pools, and continuing to strengthen its influence as the largest privacy provider.

Moreover, joining the xDai ecosystem also means joining an expanded and diversified decentralized application network moving from DeFi protocols to DAOs.









What is xDai Network?

Known for its fast and low-cost solution, xDai is a stable Ethereum-based payment blockchain based on the POSDAO concept, also known as Proof of Stake Decentralized Autonomous Organization.

The uniqueness of xDai Chain stems from the introduction of a dual token model:

xDai, on the one hand, is a stable token used for transactions;

STAKE, on the other hand, is a management and staking token used to support the POSDAO Proof-of-Stake mechanism.

POSDAO PoS in a nutshell

As an alternative to the Proof of Work (PoW) concept, miners do not need to compete with computational efforts to validate transactions and add blocks.

The POSDAO PoS mechanism uses the concept of “Proof of Stake” (PoS) while simultaneously introducing the concept of governance in a DAO environment. Thus, validators (i.e. miners who verify transactions) are selected according to the amount of STAKE they hold. However, each validator candidate has a pool to which STAKE holders can delegate their token to support the candidate of their choice. Information about xDai validators and their pool can be viewed on the Blockscout website.

Other interesting features

xDai Chain also provides bridges, allowing users to move tokens between blockchains. These bridges allow conversions between xDai and Dai (MakerDAO cryptocurrency). They also offer the ability to transfer ERC20 tokens between Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain and xDai.