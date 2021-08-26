UK Binance Trouble: Crypto Market News By Investing.com



Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 is integrating NFT into a digital wallet and the UK is failing to keep control of Binance – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

The Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a criminal case against employees of the Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPGU). They are suspected of taking bribes in cryptocurrency, writes RBC, citing sources in the department.

Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 has patented a method for implementing a cross-platform token management system. According to the application for the USPTO, it will allow developers to create smart contracts that are not tied to a specific blockchain.

Facebook is considering creating products and services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Payments chief David Marcus told Bloomberg. According to him, support for such assets is planned to be added to the Novi digital wallet.

Brazilian federal police seized 150 million Brazilian reais ($ 28.7 million) in digital currency during Operation Kryptos, linked to an alleged pyramid scheme, CNN Brazil reports.

