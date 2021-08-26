Thursday, August 26, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    UK Binance Trouble: Crypto Market News By Investing.com





    © Reuters

    Investing.com – Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 is integrating NFT into a digital wallet and the UK is failing to keep control of Binance – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

    The Investigative Committee of Russia is investigating a criminal case against employees of the Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPGU). They are suspected of taking bribes in cryptocurrency, writes RBC, citing sources in the department.

    Microsoft (NASDAQ 🙂 has patented a method for implementing a cross-platform token management system. According to the application for the USPTO, it will allow developers to create smart contracts that are not tied to a specific blockchain.

    Facebook is considering creating products and services related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Payments chief David Marcus told Bloomberg. According to him, support for such assets is planned to be added to the Novi digital wallet.

    Brazilian federal police seized 150 million Brazilian reais ($ 28.7 million) in digital currency during Operation Kryptos, linked to an alleged pyramid scheme, CNN Brazil reports.

    The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) reported that Bitcoin exchange Binance poses a serious risk to consumers and cannot be effectively controlled by the regulator.




    The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

    Sharla Hamblin

