US Court Bans Move Fake Bitcoin SV

The federal court for the Southern District of New York has issued a preliminary ban on the use of Bitcoin SV generated during the July reorganization attack. It is reported by Law360.

According to the ruling, a group of alleged hackers is prohibited from selling, transferring or disposing of this cryptocurrency. The attackers’ names have been removed from open court records. They did not appear in court.









The plaintiff in the case was the owner of GBM Global Holdings, which is behind the BitMart bitcoin exchange.

As a reminder, on July 8, the Bitcoin SV network underwent a reorganization attack. BitMart discovered the coins created as a result of the attack and froze 92 addresses allegedly belonging to the attackers.

The platform claims to have identified fraudulent transfers “to at least eight other exchanges, including Binance, Huobi, OKEx and KuCoin,” as well as “two transactions with New York BitMart clients.”

According to GBM, the attack was orchestrated by Chinese hackers. Their actions affected “at least 43 users.”

