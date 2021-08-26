What Sandler, Aniston and Macs will do

An overview of interesting projects launched into production.

The past week was not too busy for the announcements of new projects, but a couple of curious films still came to the attention of KinoReporter.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Murders on the Yacht stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return for a sequel to the comedy detective. The original picture about the spouses who were accused of the massacre over the British millionaire, in 2019 became the most popular Netflix project, so the sequel was just a matter of time. The shooting of the second part will take place in Paris and the Caribbean, and the main characters will again be suspected of murder.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of Muti, a drama about a detective investigating the murder of his daughter. The actor will play an anthropologist who studies tribal rituals – the daughter of the protagonist, played by Cole Hauser, became a victim of just such a ceremony. Also involved in the film are Peter Stormare and Vernon Davis. The film was written and directed by George Gallo (Bad Boys).









Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell, along with Crown star Emma Corrin, will play in the next adaptation of David G. Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, about an unusual love triangle. Written by David Magee (Life of Pi, Fairy Lands) and directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonner (Mrs. America). It is noteworthy that the film is created in collaboration Netflix and Sony Pictures… At the same time, it is the platform management that leaves reserves the right to choose between showing the film in cinemas or streaming.

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie will try on a Captain America costume in the upcoming Marvel movie. According to insiders, the actor has already signed up to participate in the fourth film about the adventures of the comic hero, but the plot details of the picture and the cast are not disclosed. Previously, Maki in the MCU played the role of another superhero – Falcon. In addition, this summer, the character paired with the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) received a series of the same name. By the way, the creators of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also work on the Captain America quadricel as scriptwriters.