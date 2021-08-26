What to listen to: 8 best songs and clips of the week according to Gazeta.Ru

Ira Smeloi’s debut album, Ariana Grande’s new album, Ribbon, a dream-pop duet from Kazakhstan, as well as musicians from the Scryptonite label Sestra, Dua Lipa, Kazuskoma and Universamchik groups: Gazeta.Ru talks about the main novelties weeks.

Tatarka – “Kawaii”

Ira Bold (aka Tatarka) blew up the Internet back in 2016 by releasing the song “Altyn” in the Tatar language. This was followed by a fit with Little Big, feminist “Pussy Power” and ethnic rap on the track “AU”. She got to her debut album just now. “Golden Flower”, which could have been called “Altyn chuchuk” three years ago, at first glance looks like a parody of a fashionable Western sound – with cloud rap, rave-pop and a cover in the spirit of Nicki Minaj of the “Pink Friday” era. But, fortunately, the national flavor has not diminished. And if you don’t understand anything either, the Tatar-English-Russian dictionary launched by the artist and Spotify will help solve the problem.

“Ribbon” – “Wanderer”

Behind the shoulders of the young Kazakhstani band “Lentochka” there are already three albums and only two thousand subscribers in the VK public, which, of course, is unfair. Nastya and Vanya compose stylish dream-pop inspired by retro motives and filled with dreams of beauty. Their new release “Slow Burn” includes eight songs, composed, according to the artists themselves, after “unexpected love.”

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd – “Off The Table”

Ariana Grande presented her sixth studio album “Positions”. It includes 14 tracks, and the guests included Doja Cat, The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ ign. Earlier, the singer released a video for the title song, in which she played the American president.

Dua Lipa and Angel – “Fever”

Dua Lipa has recorded a joint track “Fever” with Belgian Angel van Leeken. The singer has previously released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, as well as a remix compilation, Club Future Nostalgia, produced by Madonna, Missy Elliott, Larry Hurd, Yaeji and many others.









“Kazuskoma” – “Animal Instinct”

The rockers of “Kazuskom” released an ironic single called “Animal Instinct”. Sleepless nights, nostalgia for summer and all that was, but has already passed. The last release of the group “Against All” was released in 2019.

“Supermarket” – “Without money”

The wards of Ionoff Music, the Moscow indie group “Universamchik”, have released the album “2020”: a short guide to the life of modern youth, songs about eternal poverty and a manifesto on why sex is no longer in vogue.

“Sisters” – “Lights”

“When there were waves” is the debut of the sisters Nastya and Marusya, claiming to be one of the best Russian pop albums of the year. This is a new project on the Musica36 Scryptonite label.

Petit Biscuit – “Constellation”

Three years ago, Moroccan-born French electronica Mehdi Benjelloun (aka Petit Biscuit) conquered Spotify with nearly 350 million streams of his “Sunset Lover” track. This year, the artist was noted for the album “Parachute”, which includes tracks from Diplo and Shallou.