what will be shown in the cinema this weekend

Loud new releases will have to wait until the fall. But this weekend, the city’s cinemas have something to see.

A skit with a comedy of slaps: a sequel to the film about Bender with Bezrukov was released Cinema A skit with a comedy of slaps: a sequel to the film about Bender with Bezrukov was released



On Thursday, August 5, the distributors released several films created in different countries at once. One of these novelties was “Suicide Squad. A Mission to Hit” – the sequel to the movie comic strip that failed at the box office in 2016.









The producers were working on the mistakes and invited James Gunn, who directed both parts of Guardians of the Galaxy, to direct the second episode. The director filled the picture with his trademark humor, and, according to critics, the new “Suicide Squad” looks fun and driving.

You can also go watch the thriller “Midnight in the Grain Field” starring Bruce Willis and Megan Fox. True, is it worth it – a big question. Both main actors are now indiscriminately grabbing roles, and the film is rated very low on Rotten Tomatoes.

And from China, we received a new cartoon about the cult heroine of the Celestial Empire – “Mulan. New Legend”. It is known that the Chinese are very skeptical about Hollywood productions about Mulan. It’s interesting to see what they filmed themselves.

Select the fragment with the error text and press Ctrl + Enter