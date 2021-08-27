11 interesting facts about the film

NEWS…am STYLE continues to share interesting facts about popular films. Today we’ll talk about Gary Ross’s The Hunger Games, filmed in 2012.

1. The film is a screen version of the novel of the same name by the writer Susan Collins.

2.Haley Steinfeld, Emma Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, Chloe Grace Moretz, Emily Browning, Shailene Woodley and Kaya Scodelario were considered for the role of Katniss. In the end, Jennifer Lawrence was lucky to embody Katniss on the screen.

3. Composer Danny Elfman left the film due to scheduling inconsistencies and was replaced by James Newton Howard.

4. Aside from Josh Hutcherson, Pete’s contenders included Hunter Parrish, Lucas Till and Evan Peters.

5. Since Woody Harrelson is a vegetarian, in the meal scenes, his character Haymitch either eats fruit or just drinks.

6.The studio considered David Henry, Robbie Amella and Drew Roya before casting Gale to Liam Hemsworth.

7. Elizabeth Banks turned down Oliver Stone's Wanted, for a role in The Hunger Games.









8. Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, natural blondes had to dye their hair brunettes, while Josh Hutcherson, on the other hand, was dark-haired, but reincarnated as blonde for his role.

9. When Donald Sutherland accidentally stumbled upon the script for the film, the script reminded him of Stanley Kubrick’s Trails of Glory, after which the actor wrote a letter to director Gary Ross detailing the reasons why he should play President Snow.

10. During filming, Jennifer Lawrence accidentally punched Josh Hutcherson in the head, knocking out Josh Hutcherson. Hutcherson was later diagnosed with a concussion.

11. With a Budget of $ 78 million, the film grossed $ 694 million worldwide.

