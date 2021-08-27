5-star hotel in Swiss Alps starts accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum | Blockchain24

The Chedi Andermatt, a luxury five-star hotel located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, has begun accepting payments in Bitcoin and Ethereum, according to the Swiss newspaper Blick.

From now on, hotel guests can choose one of the two largest cryptocurrencies if they pay more than CHF 200 (approximately US $ 218).

This was not a spontaneous decision. The hotel has been considering accepting cryptocurrencies for four years.

Jean-Yves Blatt argues that the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency around the world has finally prompted Chedi Andermatt to open its doors to newfangled coins.









We’ve known for a long time that cryptocurrencies also have a future in hospitality operations.

Designed by Jean-Michel Gati, this luxury hotel combines Swiss tradition with Asian modernity in an alpine serenity.

The hotel has 123 luxurious suites with Hästens box-spring beds. There is also a Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant, saunas, yoga classes and a fitness center.

For outdoor activities, the hotel boasts its own golf course, sports center and other amenities.

With prices for a double room starting at 500 francs ($ 544), the hotel has made a wise move to serve the growing number of crypto millionaires.