A critical error has occurred on the Ethereum network :: RBC.Crypto

A major error occurred in the Ethereum network, which affects about 54% of the network nodes, writes The Block. According to the publication, the error was found in older versions (v1.10.7 and below) of the Ethereum Geth network client. Nodes that used older versions of the client were decoupled from the main Ethereum network.

Ethereum developers were notified of the consequences of the error back on August 24th. They were notified of this by Sentnl auditor Guido Vranken, who was checking the Ethereum virtual machine. After that, the altcoin developers released an update that fixes the error, however, for this, the nodes must update their software. Until then, they recommended refraining from conducting transactions.









Thanks to the update, serious blockchain ramifications were avoided. One of the altcoin developers reported on Twitter that most of the miners updated their nodes, so the critical error did not fork the blockchain. Nodes that have not updated their software no longer have access to the Ethereum mainnet.

On August 5, the network was released London update, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Since the activation of the update, more than 109.5 thousand Ethereum worth $ 353.5 million have been burned in the altcoin network, according to the ultrasound.money service, which tracks the destruction of coins in the altcoin network. The average burn rate per minute is 3.44 Ethereum.

