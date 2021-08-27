A trailer for the movie “Spencer” about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart in the title role has appeared online

Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer

Yesterday, the first trailer for Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, finally appeared online.

The events in the film will unfold on Christmas weekend in 1991, when talk about problems in the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long gone outside the palace. Despite this, there seemed to be peace in Sandringham, where the royal family celebrated the holiday. However, Diana, not wanting to suffer anymore and play these games, decided that this time everything would be different – then she made the decision to divorce.

The transformation of Stewart into Princess Diana was highly appreciated by critics. They believe that for her role, she will certainly receive an Oscar nomination. Larrain explained the choice of Kristen for the main role by the fact that he considers the American star one of the greatest actresses of our time.

Kristen can be anything: very mysterious and very gentle and ultimately very strong, which is what we needed. The combination of all of this is what made me think about her. The way she reacted to the script and the way she approached her character was wonderful. I think she’s going to do something amazing and exciting at the same time,

– he shared.

In addition to Stewart, the film stars Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson and other movie stars.

The film will be shown for the first time at the Venice Film Festival on 3 September. The film will be released in Russian on November 4.



Kristen Stewart in the movie Spencer













Sally Hawkins and Kristen Stewart in the movie “Spencer”



Jack Farthing in the movie “Spencer”

Still from the movie “Spencer”