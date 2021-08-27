Angelina Jolie explains how her role in new thriller healed her

According to the actress, she perfectly understood the feelings of her heroine and was able to “fall” with her, and then regain herself.

On May 14, HBO Max will premiere a new thriller starring Angelina Jolie, “Those Who Wish Me Death.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress admitted that the role of Hannah’s fire department employee is in many ways close to her in terms of personal experiences.

In the film, Jolie will appear as a woman who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder associated with the death of work colleagues. She blames herself for their deaths until she faces an even bigger challenge: rescuing a 14-year-old who witnessed a murder. The killers are after him, and Hannah decides to save him, becoming another target of them.

According to the actress, she had moments when she felt exactly like her character.



Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Death







“We all have times in our lives when we feel broken, and I was like that. I had my share of things that made me feel … you know, it’s hard to say too much about it, but just depressed or broken … When my mom passed away from cancer in 2007, I just wanted to hide under the covers. I didn’t know what I had left. But you have the ability to get out, and I encourage anyone to do it. It doesn’t matter if you are not a film actor. Go somewhere, see what is in you. Pit yourself against the elements or try what you have never seen. Try to rediscover this inner strength. “

Jolie said that one of the ways she tries to cement her self-worth is to benefit others.

“I think it’s always been in me. This is what I’m trying to tell my children: you can try a little of this, you can do it in your life, but at the end of the day, what is your contribution? benefit of others, you know? “- she noted.

The role of Hannah turned out to be very close and understandable for the actress

A new movie with Jolie was filmed in 2019, three years after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. They have six children in common – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie admitted that it was a little difficult for her to play down her maternal instincts as they continued filming scenes with 14-year-old Finn Little, who plays a traumatized boy named Connor Kasserly in the film.

Last month, the actress also said that it was the human side of the film that got her interested in this project:

“I am attracted to people who have gone through something and are broken, and then find their way forward and overcome it. As an actress, I really enjoy playing these people. This role healed me because you just get so broken and then you get up again.” …

We will remind, Jolie admitted that she returned to filming in films because of “changes in the family situation” and moved away from directing.