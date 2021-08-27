Ariana Grande got married: details of the ceremony

Popular American singer Ariana Grande accepts congratulations. The actress secretly married her lover, real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Find out how the ceremony went.

The marriage was announced by a representative of the artist. The beloved decided to celebrate the event without close public attention, so they got married in secret. The ceremony took place in Montecito at Ariana’s house. The holiday was quite modest, without pathos. The celebration was attended by less than 20 people. As the source says, only the closest people:

“They both love Montecito and spend a lot of time there together. So it’s only natural that they got married at Ariana’s house. The celebration was humble and deeply personal – fewer than 20 people attended. Ariana and Dalton and their families are very happy. “









The singer and the real estate agent tried not to show their relationship. They led a rather closed lifestyle, so it is not strange that the couple’s wedding was also held in secret. In any case, the beloved were happy to exchange vows in the circle of the most dear people.

“They always wanted an intimate ceremony and decided to get married last weekend because they both have busy work schedules. None of them wanted to wait. The ceremony was beautiful and simple – Ari wanted it to be that way. All they wanted was to share this special moment with their loved ones, ” – said the insider.

Recall that the romance of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez became known in March 2020, when the singer first published pictures with her boyfriend. At the same time, the couple began dating a year earlier. In December, the lovers got engaged – the star boasted a ring with a large diamond on her ring finger.

By the way, earlier Ariana was already going down the aisle for comedian Pete Davidson, but four months after the engagement, the couple broke up. In total, they met for five months. It is believed that it was because of these unsuccessful relationships that the artist so carefully protected the new love story from public attention.

