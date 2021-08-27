Ariana Grande spoke negatively about the stars of the social network TicToc

The famous singer Ariana Grande has recently released her new album. In her most recent interview, she spoke about her career and spoke negatively about irresponsible social media bloggers.

The singer talked to the famous presenter Zach Sing. It was to the man that she admitted that she considered the behavior of Tiktok’s bloggers irresponsible. She doesn’t like the fact that for the sake of popularity and money, social media celebrities throw various themed parties, where they completely forget about social distance and hygiene masks.

“Can’t people stay in their houses and apartments for at least two or three weeks? What’s so important going on at their parties that they can’t wait for the epidemic to subside? Posts and videos on TikTok are, of course, very important, but is it really more important than their lives? “ – Ariana is outraged.

The singer herself notes that she would love to stay at home as long as possible. She would simply devote all her free time to creativity and would not be discouraged.









The very first to react to Arina’s interview was TikTok blogger Dixie Damelio. The girl is a very large blogger in America; more than 20 million people have subscribed to her Instagram account. Dixie became famous thanks to her famous sister Charlie Damelio.

“Of course I saw her interview and heard everything she said. To be honest, I never thought about it. It seems to me that Ariana is right. Yes, she’s definitely right. And she is a queen, I love her very much! ” – commented Dixie.

By the way, the 19-year-old blogger also stated that her lifelong dream is to work with Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande might even have agreed to a duet with a girl. However, the singer has a very principled character, and Dixie was seen at a huge number of parties that took place during a period of severe quarantine. So more likely no than yes.