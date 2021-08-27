ballet in panties, Jennifer Lawrence’s stolen fall and Channing Tatum’s women collection

A lot of interesting things happened this week. If you missed something (and want to laugh), read this material!

Uncle Chernomor is with them

Nikolai Tsiskaridze took the artists of his troupe on tour. “The sea will swell violently …”, and on the shore – these are such daring young handsome men. We all know that in the age of TikTok, not capturing such an epic company in wet swimming trunks was akin to sin. Therefore, Nikolai Maksimovich made the dancers lead them to perform somersaults right on the sand. It is scary to imagine how the women who watched this picture on the beach were sweating (and no, not from the heat). The last element, the round dance around the operator, even reminded us of the painting “Dance”. Here it is – a classic at its best. Directly some kind of fusion from Pushkin and Matisse.

Painting by Matisse “Dance”

Called found

Jennifer Lawrence. Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images



Who knew that the fall of Jennifer Lawrence at the 2013 Oscars would inspire anyone. However, the actress has clearly become a muse for the creators of the movie “Spencer” about Princess Diana. A striking similarity! Indeed, why bother when everything has already been invented before us !?









Boy Nirvana

Spencer Elden. Photo: YouTube

There was no grieving boy named Spencer Elden. Nobody knew who he was. But something went wrong, and at the age of 30, he suddenly decided to sue the group Nirvana. The fact is that it was his nude infant photo that appeared on the cover of the Nevermind album. Spencer was outraged that for three decades, his picture was profitable and, moreover, speculated in forbidden explicit content depicting children – this is what Elden considered the reason for the lawsuit. Now the man demands 150 thousand dollars from each person involved in the case (and there are at least seven of them). I would like to ask, where have you been before? Did you wait for the rate to rise?

Moral: I would sit quieter than water, below the grass, no one would pay attention to a naked child, and now everyone knows what is in his pants.

Channing Tatum and his Zoe

Photo: legion-media.ru

For a week now, rumors have been circulating in the media about the relationship between Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz. Stars, like teenagers, spend a lot of time together, having fun and fooling around. The actor even subscribed to the alleged sweetheart on social networks. True, apparently, he got confused in Zoya, because he was subscribed to as many as eight profiles with this name – among them are the official page of the actress, and her fakes, and other celebrities called Zoe. On the one hand, it’s very romantic to follow a couple of fan-clubs of your sweetheart, but on the other hand, it’s a little scary: maybe Channing collects some kind of collection from Zoya?