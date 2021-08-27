Binance has banned the use of the Norwegian krone on the platform

Binance cryptocurrency exchange has banned users from using the Norwegian krone in transactions on its site. This is stated on the site.

Restrictions apply to trade and deposit payments. The platform has also dropped support for the Norwegian language.









Binance has previously made similar decisions regarding the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit. The company closed access to crypto derivatives trading for Hong Kong users. She did the same for European clients starting in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Binance has also lowered the daily withdrawal limit for new users who have completed basic account verification from 2 BTC to 0.06 BTC. In addition, the exchange has reduced the leverage on the futures platform to 20x.

On July 28, Binance announced the launch of a new API that allows customers to track their cryptoasset transactions to meet tax obligations.

Recall that in the summer, the trading platform faced pressure from regulators in a number of countries. ForkLog’s July 2021 by the Numbers report chronologically summarizes the claims made by Binance.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER