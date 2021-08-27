Bitcoin for $ 50 thousand and the purchase of NFT by Visa. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

PayPal will launch a cryptocurrency service in the UK, scammers have found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users and other news of the past working week

Monday

Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand again

The price of the first cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since mid-May. Over the past month, the asset has risen in price by 71%

Visa announced the purchase of an NFT token for $ 150,000

The payment system acquired the CryptoPunk image under the number 7610. In total, 10 thousand of them were issued.

PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Service In UK

UK customers of the payment company will be able to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin in the amount of £ 1 or more

Tuesday

Monero Price Gains 32% After Its Blockchain Upgraded

Anonymous altcoin developers added the ability to exchange it for bitcoin without intermediaries

MicroStrategy bought bitcoins for another $ 177 million

The value of the cryptocurrency owned by the software maker approached $ 3 billion

Cryptanalyst predicted 300% growth of bitcoin by the end of the year

According to Lark Davis, the capitalization of the main cryptocurrency in four months may exceed $ 5 trillion

Wednesday

Bitcoin hashrate has tripled in the past two months









The amount of computing power in the network of the first cryptocurrency returns to the values ​​that were before the ban on mining in China

Prominent analyst warned bitcoin holders about the danger

The creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator advised traders and investors to closely monitor the quotes of the first cryptocurrency

Scammers found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users

The victim of the attackers was the artist Jeff Nicholas. He spoke about the way in which criminals gain access to the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet.

Thursday

Companies have accumulated almost 3% of all bitcoins

Private organizations own at least 537 thousand bitcoins ($ 25.2 billion at the current exchange rate at 10:30 Moscow time on August 26)

Ethereum worth $ 309 million has been burned in the past three weeks

Some of the transaction fees on the altcoin network began to be destroyed on August 5 after the release of the London update

Bitmain sells Antminer S19j Pro miners for a year in advance

The company announced that it plans to ramp up production of mining equipment, despite the increase in the cost of silicon wafers.

Friday

Central Bank of China urged to “stay away” from bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

The financial regulator stressed that digital assets are not legal tender and have no intrinsic value

A critical error has occurred on the Ethereum network

A major block reorganization in the altcoin network could cause a fork in the blockchain

The head of Blockstream predicted a rise in bitcoin price to $ 100 thousand

According to Adam Beck, the price of the main cryptocurrency may more than double this year.

