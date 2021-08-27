Bitcoin for $ 50 thousand and the purchase of NFT by Visa. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto

PayPal will launch a cryptocurrency service in the UK, scammers have found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users and other news of the past working week
Monday
Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand again
The price of the first cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since mid-May. Over the past month, the asset has risen in price by 71%
Visa announced the purchase of an NFT token for $ 150,000
The payment system acquired the CryptoPunk image under the number 7610. In total, 10 thousand of them were issued.
PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Service In UK
UK customers of the payment company will be able to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin in the amount of £ 1 or more
Tuesday
Monero Price Gains 32% After Its Blockchain Upgraded
Anonymous altcoin developers added the ability to exchange it for bitcoin without intermediaries
MicroStrategy bought bitcoins for another $ 177 million
The value of the cryptocurrency owned by the software maker approached $ 3 billion
Cryptanalyst predicted 300% growth of bitcoin by the end of the year
According to Lark Davis, the capitalization of the main cryptocurrency in four months may exceed $ 5 trillion
Wednesday
Bitcoin hashrate has tripled in the past two months
The amount of computing power in the network of the first cryptocurrency returns to the values that were before the ban on mining in China
Prominent analyst warned bitcoin holders about the danger
The creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator advised traders and investors to closely monitor the quotes of the first cryptocurrency
Scammers found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users
The victim of the attackers was the artist Jeff Nicholas. He spoke about the way in which criminals gain access to the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet.
Thursday
Companies have accumulated almost 3% of all bitcoins
Private organizations own at least 537 thousand bitcoins ($ 25.2 billion at the current exchange rate at 10:30 Moscow time on August 26)
Ethereum worth $ 309 million has been burned in the past three weeks
Some of the transaction fees on the altcoin network began to be destroyed on August 5 after the release of the London update
Bitmain sells Antminer S19j Pro miners for a year in advance
The company announced that it plans to ramp up production of mining equipment, despite the increase in the cost of silicon wafers.
Friday
Central Bank of China urged to “stay away” from bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
The financial regulator stressed that digital assets are not legal tender and have no intrinsic value
A critical error has occurred on the Ethereum network
A major block reorganization in the altcoin network could cause a fork in the blockchain
The head of Blockstream predicted a rise in bitcoin price to $ 100 thousand
According to Adam Beck, the price of the main cryptocurrency may more than double this year.
