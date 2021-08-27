Friday, August 27, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    Bitcoin for $ 50 thousand and the purchase of NFT by Visa. Main events of the week :: RBC.Crypto




    PayPal will launch a cryptocurrency service in the UK, scammers have found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users and other news of the past working week

    Monday

    Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand again

    The price of the first cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since mid-May. Over the past month, the asset has risen in price by 71%

    Visa announced the purchase of an NFT token for $ 150,000

    The payment system acquired the CryptoPunk image under the number 7610. In total, 10 thousand of them were issued.

    PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Service In UK

    UK customers of the payment company will be able to buy, sell and store Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin in the amount of £ 1 or more

    Tuesday

    Monero Price Gains 32% After Its Blockchain Upgraded

    Anonymous altcoin developers added the ability to exchange it for bitcoin without intermediaries

    MicroStrategy bought bitcoins for another $ 177 million

    The value of the cryptocurrency owned by the software maker approached $ 3 billion

    Cryptanalyst predicted 300% growth of bitcoin by the end of the year

    According to Lark Davis, the capitalization of the main cryptocurrency in four months may exceed $ 5 trillion

    Wednesday

    Bitcoin hashrate has tripled in the past two months




    The amount of computing power in the network of the first cryptocurrency returns to the values ​​that were before the ban on mining in China

    Prominent analyst warned bitcoin holders about the danger

    The creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator advised traders and investors to closely monitor the quotes of the first cryptocurrency

    Scammers found a way to steal cryptocurrency and NFT from OpenSea users

    The victim of the attackers was the artist Jeff Nicholas. He spoke about the way in which criminals gain access to the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet.

    Thursday

    Companies have accumulated almost 3% of all bitcoins

    Private organizations own at least 537 thousand bitcoins ($ 25.2 billion at the current exchange rate at 10:30 Moscow time on August 26)

    Ethereum worth $ 309 million has been burned in the past three weeks

    Some of the transaction fees on the altcoin network began to be destroyed on August 5 after the release of the London update

    Bitmain sells Antminer S19j Pro miners for a year in advance

    The company announced that it plans to ramp up production of mining equipment, despite the increase in the cost of silicon wafers.

    Friday

    Central Bank of China urged to “stay away” from bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

    The financial regulator stressed that digital assets are not legal tender and have no intrinsic value

    A critical error has occurred on the Ethereum network

    A major block reorganization in the altcoin network could cause a fork in the blockchain

    The head of Blockstream predicted a rise in bitcoin price to $ 100 thousand

    According to Adam Beck, the price of the main cryptocurrency may more than double this year.

    You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.

    author


    Alexey Korneev


    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us