Friday, August 27, 2021
    Blake Lively first spoke out in an interview about the birth of her third child: “This is crazy!”




    Blake Lively first spoke out in an interview about the birth of her third child: "This is madness!"

    Blake Lively, 32, divides her time between family concerns (five months ago, the actress gave birth to her third daughter) and participation in the PR campaign for the new film “Rhythm Section”, in which she starred. Over the past couple of days, the actress has appeared several times in front of the cameras of street photographers. In addition to showcasing new vivid imagery, Blake was interviewed by Good Morning America, agreeing for the first time to answer questions about her third child.

    Lively and her husband, 43-year-old Ryan Reynolds, keep the baby’s name a secret, and her parents only announced her birth two months later. The hosts of the show asked the actress: what was it like to decide on a third child?

    It’s like going from two to three thousand! Yes, we have many children. My husband and I are in the minority. Some people say that there is no difference between two and three children in a family. This is madness!

    Blake laughed back.

    Earlier, she said that she always dreamed of a big family. This is how she herself grew up. Her husband supports her, although he admits that while the children are small, it can be difficult. In addition to the youngest daughter, five-year-old James and three-year-old Ines are growing up in the family of actors.

    I like my life. I love my children. I know that it is not customary to talk about it. It’s hard with three girls

    – said in an interview with Ryan Reynolds.

