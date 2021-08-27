Blake Lively told how she brings up daughters and combines work and motherhood

Blake Lively

At the end of January, the premiere of the film “Rhythm Section” took place, starring 32-year-old Blake Lively. In honor of the release of the film, the actress recorded a video for the YouTube channel of the Vanity Fair magazine, in which she told how the film was filmed.

So, the star admitted that she woke up every day at five in the morning in order to pay a little attention to her daughters – James and Ines before the start of the shooting day (Blake worked on the picture even before her third pregnancy). Thanks to her early rise, Lively managed to feed the girls breakfast, as well as train a little with her daughters, using them as “sports equipment”.

Blake Lively I woke up at five in the morning and did all my maternal responsibilities. I had breakfast with them, talked, and then they helped me in training: I used them instead of weights. Instead of a special vest with weights, I wore my little ones in my arms,

– said Lively.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and Ines

After that, Blake went to the set, which was an hour’s drive from her house with Ryan Reynolds, spent the whole day there, and by nine in the evening she hurried home to put James and Ines to bed:

It’s very hard to put them to bed, seriously! I came from filming, climbed into their arena and started singing songs to them until they finally fell asleep. I myself usually fell asleep in the same way – it was repeated almost every night. Then Ryan would usually come and say, “Okay, now it’s time to get into bed.”









In October 2019, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had even more worries – their third daughter was born, whose name they have not yet revealed. In one of her recent interviews, the actress admitted that she still cannot get used to the fact that they now have three children, and jokingly calls her life insane.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their youngest daughter