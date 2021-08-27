Cardano (ADA) To Launch ERC-20 Ethereum (ETH) Switch On Testnet Next Week »Crypto Insiders

Cardano (ADA) The company has recently taken important steps to get closer to market positions. Ethereum (ETH) to come. There has been competition between cryptocurrencies for a while now, and Cardano has ambitious plans.

Converter Ethereum

In May of this year, Cardano’s team, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), announced that they are working on a so-called ERC-20 “converter”. This system should allow tokens based on the Ethereum network to be easily transferred from the Ethereum blockchain to the Cardano blockchain.

This feature will be available to both developers and investors. Token value will be preserved during migration. It is also possible to return tokens to Ethereum. blockchain…

Running around the corner

During last event From Cardano, Francisco Landino, project manager at IOHK, announced that this Ethereum switch will launch on Cardano’s testnet next week.









This new development will theoretically allow a large number of developers and companies to migrate from Ethereum to Cardano. According to the founder of Cardano, Charles HoskinsonThis process is already underway.

More than 100 companies are reportedly already hard at work moving from Ethereum to its main competitor Cardano.

The agenda for Cardano will be pretty busy in the near future. In the next few weeks, the Ethereum switch will launch not only on the testnet, but also on the highly anticipated Cardano. smart contracts The update is inevitable.

September 1 will be a new stage of a major update, D’Alonso Newson the Cardano testnet. According to IOHK, things are still going according to plan and the actual launch on the mainnet won’t be long in coming.