Cryptocurrency Cardano has set a new historical record: the number of millionaires has grown by 173% – bitcoin news

Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) increased in price by 200% after falling to $ 1 per coin on August 20, setting new maximum – $ 3.02.
Cryptocurrency Cardano brought millions to thousands of investors
Against this background, the number of crypto wallets Cardanowith more than 1 million dollars, grew immediately by 173%… That is, many supporters of this cryptocurrency have become millionaires due to the price jump. According to data from the CoinMetrics platform, this figure has grown from 3625 to 9830 thousand. According to CoinDesk, the value of a digital coin fluctuates at the level $ 2.74.
Actual cost Cardano / CoinDesk Infographic
In general, cryptocurrency Cardano since the beginning of 2021 has risen in price by 1455%… As a result, the total number of owners of crypto wallets with a million balance increased from 504 to 9830 or 1850%… In addition, the digital coin has been featured on Google Trends several times, indicating a growing interest from crypto investors. Interestingly, the number of persons holding ADA tokens worth more than 10 million dollars has also grown – from 504 to almost 1000. For comparison, on January 1, only 86 accounts with this amount were recorded.
