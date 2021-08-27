Cryptocurrency Cardano has set a new historical record: the number of millionaires has grown by 173% – bitcoin news

Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) increased in price by 200% after falling to $ 1 per coin on August 20, setting new maximum – $ 3.02.

Cryptocurrency Cardano brought millions to thousands of investors

Against this background, the number of crypto wallets Cardanowith more than 1 million dollars, grew immediately by 173%… That is, many supporters of this cryptocurrency have become millionaires due to the price jump. According to data from the CoinMetrics platform, this figure has grown from 3625 to 9830 thousand. According to CoinDesk, the value of a digital coin fluctuates at the level $ 2.74.









Actual cost Cardano / CoinDesk Infographic