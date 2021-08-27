Developers integrated DNS with Ethereum Name Service

Nonprofit True Names Developers Fully Integrated Space DNS-name with the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) system.

We’re pleased to announce full DNS namespace integration to ENS is now live on mainnet! 🍾🍾 This enables a DNS domain owner to import it for use on ENS. Those following ENS know this has been a long time in the making. 💪 Blog or 🧵 below for more: https: //t.co/OKE8UwgaNu 1/ – Ethereum Name Service | ens.eth (@ensdomains) August 26, 2021

Domain owners of second-level DNS domains can import them for use on the Ethereum network.

“If you own“ example.com ”in DNS, you can import it into ENS as“ example.com ”rather than“ example.eth ”as the latter is a separate name. Then you can set entries for it in ENS, for example, to receive payments in cryptocurrencies such as ETH, BTC and DOGE on “example.com”, ”the developers wrote.

The DNS name imported into ENS can also be used as a username in various decentralized applications based on the Ethereum blockchain.

There is a one-time gas charge when importing a name. The developers stressed that this commission can be “very high”. Further use of the name on the network of the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization is free, since the fees are present on the DNS side.









We say this in the guide linked above, but it’s worth emphasizing: While there is no ENS protocol fee for importing a DNS name to ENS, there is a one-time gas fee for importing. * This gas fee can be very high! * We’re actively working to decrease the amount of gas required. – brantly.eth (@BrantlyMillegan) August 26, 2021

Despite the fact that DNS names have received similar capabilities to the native domains for the Ethereum network, they still have a number of differences. For example, they have different security models.

Some users have accused the developers of devaluing the ENS names. Brentley Millegan of True Names emphasized that the system was never focused on generating profits for domain owners, and integration with DNS was planned from the early stages of the project.

1) ENS has never been about maximizing the value of names to squatters, it’s about making ENS as useful as possible. 2) I doubt you’ve read the posts linked above & understand the history or what this all means (since I don’t think this does minimize the value of .ETH names) – brantly.eth (@BrantlyMillegan) August 26, 2021

Companies have really started to take an interest in the names in ENS. At the same time, they are ready to pay serious money for them. Judging by the records of the OpenSea marketplace, on August 11, the Anheuser-Busch brewery (owns the Budweiser trademark) acquired the name beer.eth for 30 ETH (~ $ 93,500).

Recall that in April 2020, the cryptocurrency landing platform Rocket LP DAO issued a loan secured by the domain name brantly.eth for the first time.

