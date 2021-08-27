Dogecoin finds itself at the center of a $ 119 million fraudulent project

A fraudulent scheme was discovered in Turkey, based on Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. Information about this appeared in the local media.

The founder of the fraudulent project, a certain Turgut V, offered Turkish citizens to make money allegedly by investing in Dogecoin mining. The organizer of the scam promised potential victims an income of 100% of the initially invested amount.

According to media reports, Turgut V assured market participants that it was using the money to invest in Dogecoin mining. As part of the scheme, the fraudster offered the victims to purchase cryptocurrency and transfer the coins to him, ostensibly to invest in the technology of mining a digital asset. Part of the money, according to media reports, the organizer of the project promised to invest in luxury real estate.

About 1,500 people suffered from the actions of Turgut V. During the work of the project, according to media reports, the fraudster managed to lure assets of $ 119 million from the victims.







According to people affected by the actions of Turgut V, four months after the launch of the project, its organizer stopped communicating. The fraudster disappeared along with his investors’ money. Thus, his project turned out to be a classic exit scam.

It is known that on behalf of the lawyers of the victims, a complaint was filed against Turgut V with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Kucukcekmece, a suburb of Istanbul. At the moment, law enforcement agencies have banned the organizer of the fraudulent project and his alleged accomplices from leaving the country. According to media reports, the authorities began to investigate the incident.

We will remind that earlier the editorial staff of BeInCrypto compiled an overview of fraudulent schemes and successful crypto projects of showbiz stars.

