Ethereum Inflation Drops Below Bitcoin For The First Time

For the first time in the entire existence of the cryptocurrency, the daily emission of ether relative to the coins already in circulation fell below the bitcoin indicator, draws attention to the analyst of IntoTheBlock Lucas Outumuro. Daily net inflation for ether is now 3,574 ETH or 1.11% in annual terms, while Bitcoin inflation remains at 900 BTC per day (1.75%).

This effect was achieved as a result of the activation of the EIP-1559 update in the Ethereum network, which allows you to burn part of the coins paid as commissions. Recently, the volume of burnt coins surpassed 100,000 ETH, which corresponds to 36% of all ETH issued during the same time. At the time of reaching this mark, 20 days have passed since the activation of EIP-1559.









The amount of ETH burned depends on user activity, which has been on the rise lately, thanks in large part to operations in the non-fungible token (NFT) space. According to Dune Analytics, most of the burnt ETH comes from the OpenSea NFT marketplace. More than 15,000 ETH were permanently withdrawn from circulation only due to operations on it. Also among the leaders were the Uniswap decentralized exchange, the stablecoin Tether and the Axie Infinity game.

As Outumuro notes, against this background, at certain hours over the past two weeks, ETH has become a deflationary asset.

According to the analyst, the continuation of this trend will help the ether to attract investors interested in savings. Prior to that, such investors bought mostly bitcoin.