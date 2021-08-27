Fans of Selena Gomez are sure – she dedicated a new song to ex-boyfriend of The Weeknd: “Goosebumps from your eyes”

Friday, August 27, 2021
    Fans of Selena Gomez are sure that she dedicated a new song to the ex-boyfriend of The Weeknd: "Goosebumps from your eyes"

    Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

    Fans of 27-year-old Selena Gomez are confident that her loneliness, which has lasted for two years, may soon end. This is hinted at by her new songs from the deluxe version of the third album Rare – Boyfriend, She and Souvenir, and the last track, according to fans of the pop star, alludes to her past romance with 30-year-old Abel Tesfaye, known under the pseudonym The Weeknd …

    Calling your name is the only language I can speak … Goosebumps from your eyes when they look at me. A shiver runs down the spine … – Selena published today the lines from her song on Instagram, confirming the fans in their guesses.

    Connoisseurs of creativity Gomez and The Weeknd suggested that the lines from her new song echoed his hit Call Out My Name, which was released in 2018. Selena’s romance with the Canadian artist lasted 10 months, beginning and ending in 2017.

    After parting with Justin Bieber, Gomez began to shy away from new novels, but in the songs from the updated edition of the disc, Rare sings about what awaits true love and wants to find her other half. In the song Boyfriend, she admitted that she was tired of the dead-end relationship.

    I need a boyfriend, but I keep getting stumped. Tell me, are there still good ones? I find the wrong ones all the time, but I keep wanting love – Selena told about herself in the song.




