Final Testnet Cardano Alonzo Launches September 1 | Blockchain24

During a recent episode of Cardano360, which took place on August 26, Cardano’s shipping chief Nigel Hemsley stated that Cardano is preparing to launch the final testnet before the Alonzo hard fork takes place in mid-September.

The testnet will launch on September 1st.

Force testnet launch prior to Alonzo fork

Speaking during Cardano360 on Thursday, Nigel Hemsley shared that his team has worked hard, even over the weekend, to prepare the final testnet launch.

He acknowledged that there may be a big unexpected problem that will delay the launch, but so far everything “looks positive and is going according to plan.”









He said the testnet proposal will be submitted on Sunday and, if all goes well, it will be implemented on September 1.

Earlier this month, IOHK, the company behind Cardano, launched Alonzo Purple, the first version of the public testnet. Prior to the September 12 update rollout, there were several Alonzo test networks – Alonzo Blue, Alonzo White, and Alonzo Purple.

Exchanges are preparing to release Alonzo

Alonzo will allow users to deploy smart contracts on the largest PoS blockchain by market capitalization – Cardano (ADA).

Currently, several crypto exchanges have announced support for the hard fork of Cardano smart contracts. Several large ones have already begun preparations for the launch of Alonzo: Bittrex, Bitpoint, Coinbase, Coinbase Pro, HitBTC, Kubecoin, etc.

Cardano needs as many participating exchanges as possible to provide liquidity before the update rolls out, Hemsley said.