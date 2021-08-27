"Grammy-2020": Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani and other stars on the red carpet

Friday, August 27, 2021
    We continue to look at the stellar images from the 62nd Grammy Awards, which is taking place in Los Angeles today. The guests of the gala event were joined by Gwen Stefani and her beloved Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, the leader in the number of nominations, singer Lizzo, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and other stars.

    The controversial American singer Chris Brown came to the award along with his five-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom model Nia gave birth to. The singer, as the Western media wrote, did not communicate with his daughter in the first months of her life (and perhaps did not know about her existence), but then he began to spend time with her often, showed himself as a caring father and even named his album after her in 2015. Today the artist has been nominated for Best R&B Song for No Guidance.

    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





