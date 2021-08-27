How J Lo, Aniston and other 40+ stars look without makeup. Photo

Celebrities love to be always in trend. And the fashion for naturalness, including the absence of makeup, was no exception.

So, many actresses began to fearlessly share their selfies without makeup on the network. Some thanks to this visually “dropped” several years, while others, on the contrary, began to look at their real age. OBOZREVATEL found out how the stars of the first magnitude really look without the Hollywood battle paint on their faces.

The star of “The X-Files” and the acclaimed teen series “Sex Education” Gillian Anderson is 52 years old. The actress is still trying to maintain her status as a sex symbol after her role as Agent Scully in The X-Files – and she does it well. Almost everyone dreams of looking like “over 50” without makeup. Expressive wrinkles and freckles only give Gillian charm.

The actress and singer carefully monitors her health and appearance. Jennifer, 51, gave up coffee, junk food and alcohol to stay young. She always thoroughly moisturizes and cleanses the skin. Therefore, the star of the movie “Strippers” is not ashamed to appear without makeup.

The star of the movie “Basic Instinct” continues to delight millions of men with her looks. Over the years, Sharon does not lose her former charm and beauty and easily shows herself without makeup, not only to family and friends, but also to numerous followers. Light wrinkles only add charm and naturalness to Stone. It is important to note that the actress is categorically against beauty injections and, if possible, refuses decorative cosmetics.

To look younger, you just need to be graceful, sweet and, probably, somewhere a little naive!

Reese Witherpoon online is a completely different person. She maintains her own profile of the books she has read separately, and publishes pictures without makeup on her official page. Like Sharon Stone, Reese opposes the intervention of a plastic surgeon and is not going to change his mimic wrinkles for a “plastic” doll face.









On-screen sweetheart Keanu Reeves in the movie “Sweet November” takes a selfie right after sleep and looks flawless. Charlize’s beauty secret is proper facial skin care combined with a healthy lifestyle. The actress is actively involved in yoga and follows her mom’s beauty advice.

I use a high spf face cream every day. Necessarily! Even in winter, even when it is cloudy, it is constant. And not with SPF 15, but with all 50! Moisturizing is very important for the skin, my mother taught me this. And I always try new moisturizers. This way, the skin will not develop immunity to one product.

The star of “Resident Evil” is a mother of three daughters, while she looks like an older sister among them. 45-year-old Jovovich does not waste time on cosmetics, devoting all her time to children and household chores. In between the hustle and bustle, the actress manages to take a selfie, showing her natural beauty.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, is rarely seen by fans without makeup. Most often, she is caught without a paparazzi make-up immediately after a run or when leaving the gym. In this photo, the actress can be seen during the filming of the series “Morning Show”. Aniston did not have time to wash her hair and apply makeup, but at the same time she did not hesitate to take a selfie and upload it to the network.

