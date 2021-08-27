How Jennifer Aniston cares for her hair: top tips and procedures | Vogue Ukraine

It’s no exaggeration to say that Jennifer Aniston’s hair looks perfect. Over the course of her thirty-year career, Aniston has tried many styles, but the Californian curls falling to the shoulder blades were especially loved by the actress and her fans. Stylist Chris McMillan and colorist Michael Canale talked about how they achieved the perfect result and how Aniston has been supporting him for over a decade.

Photo: Getty Images

Gradual lightening

Jennifer Aniston’s signature gold curls look casual and casual, although it took a lot of painstaking, time-tested work to achieve them. For nearly thirty years, colorist Michael Canale has been grooming Aniston’s hair, matching a honey brown shade to match her eyes to create the effect of California sun-bleached hair. “Jen is naturally bronzed,” says Kanale, who slowly worked the actress’s transition from natural brunette to golden blonde before adding the iconic “beachy” highlights. “After a while, you might notice that I lightened my hairline to highlight my eyes and a warm complexion,” explains the colorist.

To recreate a similar look, Kanale recommends starting with a bronde, which usually suits honey-colored hair and warm skin tones, before going completely blonde. Once you’ve created a solid foundation, use a “color bath” (as Channel calls it) to create volume. “When you add highlights, the tone of the roots gets deeper,” he explains the technique. “It’s not so much shading as it’s adding shine to the roots that blend into the light ends.”

Thorough cleansing and conditioning

Under Macmillan’s leadership, Jennifer Aniston takes washing her hair seriously. When she washes her hair, she lathers it with shampoo to foam, rinses well and repeats the procedure. “A really good double cleanse provides proper care and keeps the scalp clean longer,” says Macmillan. Then use conditioner from roots to ends and a wide-toothed comb. “We don’t just use conditioner on the ends,” Macmillan explains. “Many people worry that this will cause hair to lose volume, but this is not the case!” To motivate his clients to use conditioner throughout their hair, McMillan compares conditioner to face cream. “Do you only moisturize the chin or forehead area with the cream? He asks. – No! You apply the cream all over your face. Conditioner is a moisturizer for your hair! You have to do the same with your hair as you do with your skin. ”









Regular treatments for hair and scalp

According to McMillan, every Sunday Aniston does a full-fledged hair treatment: most often it is a mask that needs to be kept on the hair for an hour. Another important procedure is scalp scrubbing. “We do this once a month,” says McMillan, who uses “scientific brushing,” a technique for removing dead skin to reduce excess skin cell buildup, improve blood flow, and promote hair growth.

Regular haircut

“Most of Jennifer’s beauty treatments, be it hair, skin or body, are done regularly,” says Macmillan. – She cuts the ends regularly, she does color regularly, she regularly looks after her face. She takes care of herself. ” Regular haircuts are an important part of maintaining healthy and beautiful hair. “Jennifer gets her hair cut every four weeks, even if very little hair needs to be cut,” says the stylist. In other words, don’t underestimate the importance of a minimal haircut, which involves removing just a few millimeters to get rid of split ends caused by heat styling or environmental influences.

Naturalness instead of mechanical curling

“Jennifer doesn’t like fake curls,” says Macmillan. Instead of curling your hair, the stylist uses a hairdryer and different sized round brushes to create looser, more natural curves. Macmillan also uses minimal styling products. “Jennifer’s hair always looks like you can touch it, it doesn’t look static and fragile,” he says. To enhance the texture, Macmillan uses ultra-light styling products. For extra volume, the stylist likes to lift the roots using Velcro rollers on the crown of the head.

As you apply these tips, remember that according to Jennifer Aniston’s philosophy, less is always better. As McMillan put it, “The way she puts on her makeup, the way she wears her hair, the way she wears her clothes – there is lightness. Therefore, people can relate to her just as easily. ”

Text: Lauren Valenti

Based on materials from vogue.com