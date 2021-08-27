In neon tones and colored wigs: Selena Gomez released a new video

Selena Gomez in the video “999”

Selena Gomez, 29, whose father Ricardo Gomez is Mexican, is very proud of her roots. She decided to reflect this in her work. The singer, who previously released songs in English, now sings in Spanish as well. In the spring, she released her first Spanish-language mini-album, Revelación, and yesterday released a video for the Spanish-language song “999”, recorded with Colombian singer Camilo.

In the video, Selena tried on some flashy outfits and wigs. According to the script of the video, she is in love with a musician, to whom she wants to confess her feelings.

I get goosebumps when I see you

She sings.

The song was written by a Colombian. Selena immediately liked the composition, so she and Camilo quickly resolved the issue of cooperation.

When it was first performed for me, I thought it sounded very beautiful and passionate,

Gomez said.

Camilo, in turn, said that he admires not only the talent and beauty of Selena, but also her relationship with fans and loved ones.

Despite the fact that in recent years Selena has had many health problems (both mental and physical), which she described in detail in a fresh interview with American Elle, the star was able to cope with all the difficulties and continue her creative career. Over the past year, she has launched the culinary project Selena + Chef, starred in the series Murders in the Same Building, and has worked successfully in the fashion industry.



















